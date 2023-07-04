Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,576 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 2.4% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $36,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 40.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.09. The company had a trading volume of 536,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,020. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.99 and a 200 day moving average of $179.81. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.77.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

