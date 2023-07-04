Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,900 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the May 31st total of 572,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Up 1.6 %

VLRS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $14.18. 96,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94 and a beta of 2.58. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.81 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 25.63% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,199,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 32,831.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,891 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,537,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 1,031.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 426,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 388,679 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. Institutional investors own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.26.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Free Report)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.