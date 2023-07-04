Contrasting Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Precision Optics (NASDAQ:POCI – Free Report) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Precision Optics has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Precision Optics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Precision Optics and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Optics 2.07% -3.33% -1.79% electroCore -236.96% -114.66% -84.68%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Optics $15.68 million 2.19 -$930,000.00 $0.10 61.00 electroCore $8.59 million 2.72 -$22.16 million ($4.86) -1.01

This table compares Precision Optics and electroCore’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Precision Optics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Precision Optics and electroCore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A electroCore 0 0 4 0 3.00

electroCore has a consensus target price of $2,480.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50,409.16%. Given electroCore’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of electroCore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Precision Optics beats electroCore on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision Optics

(Free Report)

Precision Optics Corporation, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialized optical and illumination systems and related components primarily in the United States and the European Economic Area. It offers medical instrumentation products, including endoscopes and endocouplers, as well as other custom imaging and illumination products, such as Microprecision lenses and micro medical cameras, and 3D endoscopes for use in minimally invasive surgical procedures by hospitals and physicians. The company also provides components and assemblies for industrial and military use. It markets its products to medical device companies. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Gardner, Massachusetts.

About electroCore

(Free Report)

electroCore, Inc., a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, a rechargeable and reloadable handheld device for regular or intermittent use over many years. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.