Conflux (CFX) Market Cap Hits $618.29 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $618.29 million and approximately $70.07 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,161.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00340300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.55 or 0.00909927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.32 or 0.00543359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00064809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00154301 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,898,588 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,979,663,705.0789237 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.20731448 USD and is up 3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $61,598,438.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

