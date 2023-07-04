Compound Price Tops $64.57 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 4th. Compound has a total market cap of $500.39 million and approximately $166.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded 53% higher against the dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for $64.57 or 0.00208429 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00057158 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00031707 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011039 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003211 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,749,224 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,749,147.05574981 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 63.24611793 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 358 active market(s) with $143,808,623.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.