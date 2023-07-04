Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ELP stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

