Coin98 Price Reaches $0.16 (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $86.98 million and $22.68 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002967 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006690 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00012504 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

