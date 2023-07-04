Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 53,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average of $47.66.

Insider Activity

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.