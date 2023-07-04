China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 850,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,634.0 days.

China Resources Gas Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $3.36 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC upgraded China Resources Gas Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

China Resources Gas Group Company Profile

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

