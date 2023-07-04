China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLFFree Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,154,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 31st total of 2,296,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 31,540.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHOLF remained flat at $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. China Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

About China Oilfield Services

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

