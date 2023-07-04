CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CEL-SCI in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

CEL-SCI Trading Up 7.1 %

CEL-SCI stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.37. CEL-SCI has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 212.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 389,513 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 400.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 274,854 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 353.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 277,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 216,113 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 43.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 546,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 164,919 shares during the period. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEL-SCI

(Free Report)

CEL-SCI Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of immune systems for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, a Leukocyte Interleukin injection, which has completed a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for patients, who are diagnosed with locally advanced primary squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

