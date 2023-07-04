CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.82

Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 97332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 282,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,209,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after buying an additional 256,144 shares during the last quarter.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

