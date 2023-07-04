Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.09.

NYSE CCL opened at $18.96 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

