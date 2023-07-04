Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $566,000 Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $206.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $125.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.90 and a 200-day moving average of $201.46.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.41.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

