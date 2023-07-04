Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,369.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,566 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after buying an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after buying an additional 362,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

COF stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.05. 826,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.52. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 16.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.26.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

