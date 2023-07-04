Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 171 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 111,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $876.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $746.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $651.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

