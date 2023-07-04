Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,010,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,419.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,223,000 after buying an additional 10,880,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,175,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,624,000 after buying an additional 333,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEF opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.41. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $105.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

