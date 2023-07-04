Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,203,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 136,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,230,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

