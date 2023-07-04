Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,943,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 16,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.