Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cannae by 57.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Cannae by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $900,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,797,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. 136,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,366. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.65. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.42. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

