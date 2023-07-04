CannabisCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.16 (CANN)

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $456,993.06 and $3.16 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

