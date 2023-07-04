Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CALA opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $292,320.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.60. Calithera Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Institutional Trading of Calithera Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 36.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,853,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

