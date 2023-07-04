Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned about 0.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 179.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,910.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jami Beckmann sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $241,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,979,910.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $1,362,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,769,434.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE BLDR traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $136.33. The stock had a trading volume of 772,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,595. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.70 and a 12-month high of $138.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $124.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Read More

