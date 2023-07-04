Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGOFree Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $876.44. The stock had a trading volume of 903,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,072. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.51.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGOFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

