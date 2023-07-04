Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $876.44. The stock had a trading volume of 903,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,072. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $921.78. The firm has a market cap of $361.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $746.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $651.51.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.63%.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

