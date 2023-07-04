Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Bright Health Group Trading Down 7.7 %
Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 139,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $171.60.
Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($14.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.80) by ($5.60). The firm had revenue of $756.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.
Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.
