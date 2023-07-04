Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the May 31st total of 451,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 218,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bright Health Group Trading Down 7.7 %

Bright Health Group stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 139,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.79. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $171.60.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($14.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.80) by ($5.60). The firm had revenue of $756.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.19 million. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 617.31% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -32.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $80.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Health Group by 393.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bright HealthCare and Consumer Care. The Consumer Care segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services contracts through primary care clinics. It operates managed and affiliated risk-bearing clinics within its integrated care delivery system, which included embedded pharmacy, laboratory, radiology, and population health focused specialty services.

