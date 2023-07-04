Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $8,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 643,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,161. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.02.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

