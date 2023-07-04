Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,014 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,201,085 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $89,253,000 after acquiring an additional 151,185 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Truist Financial cut their price target on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,861,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

