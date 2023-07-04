Bogart Wealth LLC Has $6.96 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.76. 2,007,584 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.42. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

