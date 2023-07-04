Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,647 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned 1.49% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $20,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $181,000.

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $60.99. 209,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $48.44 and a one year high of $61.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.01.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

