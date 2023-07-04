Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 7,300 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.23. 1,568,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,110. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $138.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 103.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.12.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

