BNC Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BNC Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for 1.5% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.63.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.47. The company had a trading volume of 344,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,550. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.47. The stock has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.90 and a 1 year high of $331.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

