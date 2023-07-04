BNC Wealth Management LLC Sells 476 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AXP traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $175.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,486. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

