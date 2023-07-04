BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $206,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IJR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.28. 2,683,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,317. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.