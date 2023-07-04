BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 27,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NKE traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,734,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,762. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.13.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.