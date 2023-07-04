BMO Capital Markets Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $96.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a sell rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.83.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 26,257.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,718 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

