Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Sells 202 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Up 1.5 %

Sysco stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.29 and a 200 day moving average of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

