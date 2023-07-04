Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 28.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 14.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc grew its position in Amgen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $225.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.68 and its 200 day moving average is $240.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

