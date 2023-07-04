BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Decreased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 2.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $47,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $693.58. 376,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,362. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $669.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $689.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

