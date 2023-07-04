BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $1.89 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Boeing makes up about 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.92. 2,143,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,878,767. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The firm has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.