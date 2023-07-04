BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,592 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,592 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $338,027,000 after buying an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. HSBC cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,662,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,003,276. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

