Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Up 11.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.18. 1,315,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,526,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.96.

Bitfarms Stock Up 11.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of C$535.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.03.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total value of C$67,074.00. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

