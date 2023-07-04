Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Trading Up 0.4% This Week

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $62,973.83 worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001161 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a token. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,401 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,401.04518485 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 0.36196573 USD and is down -2.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $63,353.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

