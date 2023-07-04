Bitcoin (BTC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $12.96 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $30,781.11 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $597.77 billion and approximately $12.96 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.39 or 0.00894683 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00146243 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00019619 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000404 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,420,050 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.
