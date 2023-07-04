Bender Robert & Associates Has $3.07 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.0% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

