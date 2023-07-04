Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $276.06 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $276.06 million and $6.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,945.58 or 0.06306877 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00031359 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014101 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,701,087 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,101,087 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

