BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 51.8% in June

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,440,000 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 18,080,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCE

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,737,000 after buying an additional 548,862 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BCE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,811,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,110,000 after purchasing an additional 76,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

BCE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BCE traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.96. 306,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,093. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.09%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

