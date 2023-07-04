Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BSET traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,497. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ:BSET Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.