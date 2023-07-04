Bank of America Increases Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target to $14.00

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

WEAV opened at $11.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $759.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Weave Communications has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative net margin of 29.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $28,370.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 601,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Weave Communications by 36.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Weave Communications during the first quarter worth about $207,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Weave Communications by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weave Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

