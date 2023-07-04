Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,583 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 18.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 221,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,107 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $29.20. 30,995,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,235,568. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.93.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

