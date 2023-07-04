Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. 30,995,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,235,568. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $232.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.